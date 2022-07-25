Gear

The 15 Best Cycling Jerseys to Keep You Riding All Year Long

Green Café Du Cycliste Magalie Jersey on a grey background. cycling jerseys
15
Café Du Cycliste Magalie JerseyCourtesy Image 9 / 15

9. Café Du Cycliste Magalie Jersey

Get It

The Magalie Jersey looks like a scrimmage pinnie, but it’s much better and designed specifically for gravel riding. The relaxed fit is more practical on off-pavement rides, when you’re less concerned about aerodynamics, and the open mesh fabric allows the breeze to cool you down. Three rear cargo pockets have reinforced stitching so you won’t rip the material when grabbing for snacks.

[$114; cafeducycliste.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear