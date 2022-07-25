9. Café Du Cycliste Magalie Jersey Get It

The Magalie Jersey looks like a scrimmage pinnie, but it’s much better and designed specifically for gravel riding. The relaxed fit is more practical on off-pavement rides, when you’re less concerned about aerodynamics, and the open mesh fabric allows the breeze to cool you down. Three rear cargo pockets have reinforced stitching so you won’t rip the material when grabbing for snacks.

[$114; cafeducycliste.com]

