Ending Soon! These Are the Best Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day—40% Off or More

Furbo Treat-tossing Dog Camera GET IT!

Furbo will alert you when it detects rapid movements, like jumping on furniture or chewing on cords. It notifies you when a person comes into view, whether it’s an intruder, a dog walker, or just your partner. And it detects when your dog is facing the camera, so you can snap a cute selfie.

Oh, and it holds over 100 doggie treats, so you can play a game of catch no matter where you are.

Get It: Save 46% on the Furbo Treat-tossing Dog Camera ($135; was $250) at Amazon Prime Day