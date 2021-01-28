Working from home? Us too. While there are lots of variables to consider when your home also doubles as your workplace (will my dog bark during every Zoom call? Which pair of sweats should I wear this week?), choosing a desk has to be one of the most important. The kitchen table only works for so long; desks are essential. They’re also a significant investment, both in terms of money and the space they take up in your home. This is a decision you don’t want to mess up.

Thankfully, you have plenty of options. In this guide, we compared desks across major brands (looking at you, IKEA) and up-and-comers like Floyd, and rounded up options for a range of spaces and budgets. When shopping, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind. First, consider the amount of room you have for a desk, and also what your ideal work setup looks like. Multiple monitors will overwhelm a small writer’s desk, for example, but if you work mainly from a laptop, you likely won’t need something large. Second, don’t forget storage: Drawers and cord managers are great for keeping things tidy.

Whether you’re looking for a high-tech standing desk or something with maximum storage, the desks below make great picks to upgrade your WFH setup.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!