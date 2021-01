1. Blu Dot Stash Desk Get It

With its sleek design and solid wood construction, the Stash raises the bar on what a basic desk should look like. In addition to being compact and stylish, it’s versatile, too: It comes in four finishes, and the pencil drawer can go on either side of the desktop.

[$499; bludot.com]

