3. UPLIFT Standing Desk V2 Get It

Standing desks all seem to look the same, but this is the one you want. The V2 comes in a range of sizes and desktop finishes to fit any room, and it has all the top-shelf features you’d expect, including custom height presets and cord management. Plus, it’s backed by a 10-year warranty.

[From $499; upliftdesk.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!