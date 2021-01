6. Floyd Table/Desk Get It

Like all of Floyd’s products, the Table/Desk is designed for modularity and longevity. It’s simple, easy to assemble and disassemble, and made from high-quality, durable materials like premium birch plywood. It’s also really big, so if you need a desk that can handle multiple screens or the occasional working dinner, look no further.

[From $595; floydhome.com]

