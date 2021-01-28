8. Artifox Desk Get It

Versatility is the name of the game with Artifox’s Desk. Opt between sitting or standing heights, and walnut, white oak, or black oak finishes. Pegs on the exterior are perfect for hanging a bag or headphones, a cable grid lets you organize cords (there’s also a rear notch for bigger cables), and a built-in dock lets you add a range of accessories to personalize your workspace for utmost efficiency. Add a Lift to elevate a bigger monitor up top, then store your laptop, keyboard, mouse, and other essentials below; a Small Stand to stash blue light-blocking glasses and your phone; and ultra-strong magnetic Pegs to serve as bookends or a pen holder. Need something big enough for you and your partner or roommate(s)? Opt for the Table.

[$1,490; theartifox.com]

