Bringing your pet along on excursions is a great way to bond with your adventure pup, but you need to ensure you’ve got the right dog gear for camping, hiking, fishing, and more. Just like the right essentials keep you comfortable, well-fed, and prepared for the unexpected, so does specialized dog gear for camping and outdoor adventures.

From sleeping bags and life vests to multi-function leashes and protective goggles, there’s a whole assortment of cool gear designed specifically to help your dog get the most out of any outdoor experience. We selected some of the newest products to chase any adventure.

Best Dog Gear for Camping, Hiking, and Outdoor Adventures

1. Wilderdog Sleeping Bag

Durable and water-repelling on the outside, soft and micro-fleecy on the inside, Wilderdog’s canine-specific sleeping bag will help you get a good night’s sleep by giving your dog a dedicated space that’s cozy and warm without being confining. The sleeping bag unzips flat and zips three-quarters of the way around so your pup can snuggle inside. Loops hang the bag for drying and airing out. And when it’s not in use, the extra short sleeping bag packs into a stuff sack.

[$59; wilderdog.com]

2. Whyld River DoggyBag

This three-in-one travel bed, quilt, and sleeping bag will keep your canine comfy on cold nights. The baffled quilt is stuffed with synthetic insulation and attaches to a durable base with plenty of options to stick a head or paw out. Size it to fit your curled-up pup, and slip a pad into the base for extra insulation.

[From $79; whyld-river.com]

3. Kurgo RSG Dog County Harness

Kurgo’s backcountry-ready dog harness’ molle and Velcro attachment system lets you attach panniers, a hydration pouch, a dog treat dispenser, a first aid kit, and more. The base harness has a padded back and a broad chest to disperse weight and minimize strain. Dual haul handles give you options for grabbing your pup in case you need to give a boost.

[From $59; kurgo.com]

4. Garmin Alpha 10 Tracker and TT15X Collar

Losing a dog on the trail is stressful. Garmin’s compact Alpha 10 tracker and TT15X collar keep tabs on your pup if it takes off. The nine-mile-range Alpha is a phone-compatible GPS that also shows your dog’s precise location and can recall it remotely. The TT15X collar has 80 hours of battery and easy-to-spot LEDs.

[Alpha 10 Tracker, $400; garmin.com]

[$350; garmin.com]

5. Ruffwear Hitch Hiker Leash

The most innovative dog leash on the market, Ruffwear’s Hitch Hiker is a 12-foot-long line for your pup that stores in a mini-hip pack. When you want to give your dog room to roam, squeeze the belay device-like camming mechanism to let the lead out. And when you need to bring Rover back to base, pull the cord, which locks like a climbing rope in an auto-belay device.

[$65; ruffwear.com]

6. Fable Magic Link Leash

Designed to offer a bunch of options for hooking your dog up to you to keep them safe and secure, the Magic Link can be worn as a belt or shoulder bandolier, used as a wrist-strap and it simply convert to a slip-on collar with leash, or just be set up as conventional leash that you attach to a collar or harness. It’s made from an industrial strength cord that’s waterproof, mold-proof, and strong—it’s rated up to 350 pounds of pull force. High quality, matte black aluminum hardware handsomely sets off the nine available colors.

[$65; fablepets.com]

7. Ruffwear Float Coat

Ruffwear’s Float Coat, a buoyant harness/life jacket, helps your dog feel safe and confident in the water, and it gives you total control. The foam-filled PFD has an adjustable neck, and easy-to-operate buckles that won’t irritate your pup and a sturdy haul handle for lifting your dog out of the water. The well-padded jacket will easily keep a 75-pound dog afloat—attach a light to the loop on the back to make your pup visible in low light.

[$90; ruffwear.com]

8. Rex Specs V2

Rex Specs’s curved lens goggles will protect your canine’s corneas from snow blindness and irritants like bugs, dust, sand, and wind so they can comfortably accompany you on adventures. The goggles come with easily changeable clear and smoke lenses, and have better fit, greater stability, a wider field of view, more streamlined design, and better range of motion than previous versions. There’s a learning curve, and your dog will look like an astronaut wearing them, but they work.

[$85; rexspecs.com]

9. Vapur EZ Lick Bottle

Conserve the water you’re carrying with Vapur’s 0.7 oz. BPA-free, wide-mouth “anti-bottle.” Flip open the three-layer flask’s dust cap and an oversized roller reminiscent of a gerbil water bottle lets your dog get a drink without drips or spills. An integrated clip keeps it convenient, and the roller clicks off for cleaning. And as the dishwasher-safe flask drains, it folds to take up less room in your pack. Also available as a pet and owner two-pack.

[$20; vapur.us]

10. Nite Ize LED Collar

Make your dog visible for six hours on a charge with this Nite Ize ultrabright collar. Push a button for glow or flash, and two ultra-bright LEDs illuminate an integrated optical fiber that’s consistently bright all around the dog’s neck and easy to spot. The rest of the time the highly water-resistant, metal belt buckle-close collar is low chafe, secure and an all-around great collar. The collar recharges in 1.25 hours via micro-USB.

[$25; niteize.com]

11. Orvis Tough Trail Chuckwagon Dog Tote

Keep your pup organized on their next play date, car trip, or visit to the grandparents with Orvis’ Chuckwagon. With everything your dog needs in one spot, you can grab the bag and go for impromptu adventures without forgetting a thing. The Cordura Eco tote comes stocked with dog-on-the-go essentials—collapsible food and water bowls, a zippered food carrier held in place with removable internal dividers, and stretchy pockets for toys, meds, and more. Poop pickup bags live on a dispenser cord in an outside pocket, while treats are easy access when stored in the outside pocket on the other side. The tote has a reinforced bottom that’s also water-repelling and zippered opening makes everything inside easy to reach.

[$149; orvis.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!