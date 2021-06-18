The Best Dog Gear for Summer Adventures

Ready to hit the road with your furry friend this summer? Whatever your outdoor adventure, we’ve found the best dog gear that’ll help keep your best friend healthy, active, and safe. You’ll find these products are durable and suitable for most sizes and breeds, whether the plan calls for hiking, camping, or a trip down to the lake. And if you’re staying local this summer, these items work great at home too.

1. Ruffwear Pack Out Bag

The most convenient carrier for doggie bags when there aren’t trash cans around, this pack comes in medium and large sizes to stash full poop bags. You can choose to sport it around your waist or clip it onto a backpack. It’s made of waterproof material—essential for preventing leaks and making for easy cleanup. All in all, it makes a crappy chore relatively painless.

[$35; ruffwear.com]

2. Alcott Pup Tent

Keep your canine companion shielded from rain, wind, and unrelenting sun in their own personal tent. It has mesh on all four sides for ventilation, but you can cover them with flaps when the weather gets iffy. This is also great for preventing any dirt or debris that has accumulated on your dog from infiltrating your own sleeping quarters.

[$40; alcottadventures.com]

3. Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker

This GPS tracker connects directly to your phone and has an unlimited range. It tracks your dog’s activity, while live updates help you keep a close eye on their location. The Tractive even warns you when your pet leaves a designated area. Its long-lasting battery lasts up to 5 days, plus it’s waterproof so you don’t have to worry about inclement weather—or an unplanned dip in a lake.

[$49.99 + subscription fees; tractive.com]

4. Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness

This padded harness comes in different colors and sizes to fit all dog breeds. There are two clips, one on the back and one on the chest to prevent pulling. It’s made of durable and comfortable material for extended wear, and even has reflective trim for better visibility at night. It’s the perfect harness for any outdoor adventure.

[$40; ruffwear.com]

5. Dog Outdoors Backseat Bridge Front Seat Barrier

For comfort on the road, this barrier closes the gap between the front and backseat, allowing more space for your pets during longer car rides. It’s waterproof for easy cleaning , and can hold up to 100 pounds. There’s a flap that blocks the gap over the middle console as well to ensure your pet’s safety in case of abrupt stops, or to prevent them from climbing into the front seat. This is a great investment for road trips with your dog.

[$60; thedogoutdoors.com]

6. Blazin Safety LED Dog Collar

With LED lights surrounding the collar, you’ll be able to keep your pet in view even on the darkest nights. It comes in four sizes with easy adjustability and 10 different colors. These lights can be set to three different modes—on, strobe, and blink. The charge lasts up to eight hours, suitable for long walks and hikes. No matter the weather, this collar will help light up your pet for clear visibility in low-to-no-light conditions.

[$24; blazin.io]

