The Best New Duffels, Gym Bags, and Luggage for Every Adventure

best duffels, gym bags, and packs
The next time you’re stepping out the door—to head to work, hit the gym, or set off on a bucket-list adventure—don’t overlook your pack. This new crop of sharp-looking gear haulers and packable perks, from the best new duffels to gym bags and packing systems and pouches, aim to de-stress by making packing, and finding your stuff, easier.

