The 1995 crime epic classic Heat is a one-of-a-kind movie. One we thought was the beginning and end of the story. But creator Michael Mann wasn’t done with his LA Opera and has dove back for more in novel form, crafting a masterfully engaging prequel/sequel that opens the world up even more and adds more weight to the original movie. You’ll be hard pressed to find a more engaging read this year and any reader in your life will be thrilled to dive into this.
