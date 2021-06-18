Gearing up with outdoor products that’ll survive the perils of backcountry use, and are gentler on Mother Earth, is easier than ever. New technology and advanced recycling initiatives have made top-notch eco-gear more available and affordable. And these new offerings are built to match or exceed the quality of regular (read: not eco-friendly camping gear). Pack a kit for making miles—and resting easy—with new materials and production methods that tread easier on Mother Earth. Here are our top picks of eco-friendly camping gear.

1. Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 MtnGlo

Yes, non-canvas tents can be eco-friendly, too. The Big Agnes Solution Dye collection uses fabrics produced with 50 percent less water and an 80 percent reduction in overall energy and chemical use, but retains excellent UV protection. This tent ups the ante with integrated LED lighting chemical and elevated storage inside a 2-pound, 5-ounce package.

[$450; bigagnes.com]

2. Mountain Hardwear Lamina Eco AF

This sleeping bag line eliminates manufacturing dyes to produce bone-white bags that roll back water and chemical usage. They’re also made from all-recycled components as well: Shell and lining are 100 percent; insulation is 70 percent (available in 30- or 15-degree). Even the lowly hood-drawstring lock is made entirely from recycled ocean plastic.

[From $240; mountainhardwear.com]

3. Solight Solar Lanterns

Solar-powered LEDs are a logical choice for lighting up your sustainable campsite. These are lightproof and waterproof lanterns, inspired by origami folds that fold flat for packing, are made from a recyclable and bio-degradable fabric that stands up to extremes. They float, too! Choose from the star-shape QWNN or one of the cool collapsible cubes.

[From $20; solight-design.com]

4. Prometheus Design Werx Ti-Line MFSS

The featherweight, titanium solo stove runs off multiple non-petroleum fuels like foraged biomass, alcohol (even Everclear!), or common fuel tablets to removes fossil fuels from the heat-and-eat equation. And unlike similar pocket stoves, it has double-wall construction for enhanced air flow during biomass burns.

[$59; prometheusdesignwerx.com]

5. Osprey Talon 44

This pack sets a new-product precedent: It’s built from recycled high-tenacity nylon coated with PFC-free DWR that’s Bluesign-approved. This ultralight pack still boasts Osprey’s legendary comfort, dialed up with an injection-molded (for near-zero plastic waste) foam back panel mated to the comfy BioStretch harness.

[$180; osprey.com]

