10. Rab Microlight Alpine Down Jacket Get It

Made with recycled fabrics, recycled down, and zoned micro and nano baffle stitch-through construction that keeps the insulation from pooling in any one zone, Rab’s classic hooded Microlight Alpine Jacket is better than ever. The light and packable jacket—perfect for layering under a shell or stuffed in a pack—uses recycled 700 fill-power down with Nikwax’s water-repelling, environmentally friendly finish inside a 100 percent recycled shell.

[$280, rab.equipment]

