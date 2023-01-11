11. Jack Wolfskin Tapeless Jacket Get it

If you just need to upgrade an old shell that’s starting to fall apart—and want to go with an eco-option that’s on the cutting edge—the new Jack Wolfskin Tapeless jacket is an excellent selection. In an industry first, Jack Wolfskin used a proprietary method to make a jacket without seam-sealing tape—eliminating over 60 feet of it by fusing the membranes of a single piece of fabric. The fabric used for the shell comprises three layers of waterproof, breathable, stretchy material that provides more breathability and comfort than jackets made with standard seam-sealing. It also performs better outdoors, offering no way for failing seams to let water or cold air leak in.

[$450; us.jackwolfskin.com]

