12. Jones Snowboards Shralpinist Recycled Gore-Tex Pro Jacket and Pants

Extreme winds, intense blizzards, torrential rain—this recycled Gore-Tex Pro jacket can weather any storm. Body-mapped Gore-Tex Pro in the hood and arms protect where weather hits hardest, while breathable Gore-Tex Pro in the torso provides temperature regulation. The front-facing panel is made of recycled nylon, while the back is dyed with a solution thay requires minimal water and chemicals. Jones uses recycled yarns to reduce the kit’s overall environmental impact, as well as to keep plastics out of incinerators and landfills. The kit is WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) certified to be safely, legally, and ethically manufactured.

[Pants $600, Jacket $800; jonessnowboards.com]

