13. Picture McTigg 3-in-1 Gloves

Made from 58 percent bio-sourced polyester and 42 percent recycled polyester, Picture’s touch-screen-friendly McTigg 3-in-1 has a 20K/20K waterproof breathable membrane. The gloves have also been treated with PFC-free durable water repellent to bead water on the outside and keep your hands dry. Packed with 170 grams of synthetic insulation as well as Sherpa fleece for warmth, the gloves also feature touchscreen patches and “sand grip” on the palm for better hold—enabling you to manage skins, bindings, and skis without taking the gloves off. Long, adjustable cuffs keep out wind and snow, and a waterproof zippered pocket holds a heat packet for the coldest days. For skinning, wear the inners only, then add the outers for the descent.

[$90, pictureorganic.com]

