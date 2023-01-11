14. Le Bent Cody Townsend Pro Series Ski Socks Get it

Made from a mix of renewable materials including merino wool and bamboo-based rayon, these superior socks are manufactured with stringent rules prohibiting the use of any damaging chemicals. They’re shipped in 95 percent recycled, biodegradable packaging. Once you slip these on your feet, they’re breathable, temperature-regulating, and deliciously soft, with the natural odor resistance of merino. Memory Stretch keeps them from getting baggy even if you wear them multiple days in a row, and the elasticized instep won’t bunch underfoot. For 2023, they’re thinner, with silicone strips on the heel and upper calf to keep the sock from slipping down, while a technically knit Achilles support band keeps your heels from rubbing when hiking for turns.

[$37, lebent.com]

