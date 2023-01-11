2. Tecnica Mach1 MV Ski Boots Get it

Whatever ski boot you wear, Tecnica will take it off your hands when its days are done. This year, the company started a Europe-based boot recycling program that’s making its way across the pond to the U.S. Tecnica will take boots from any brand and recycle them through a transparent process you can follow. Replace yours with Tecnica’s 100mm Mach1 MV, an efficient, powerful alpine boot with progressive flex. A carbon connector along the Achilles supports quicker edge-to-edge transitions, more lateral power and stability, and precision carving. It’s available in multiple flexes from 110 to 130.

[From $600; blizzard-tecnica.com]

