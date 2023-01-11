3. Mountainflow Ecowax CORKPro Ski Pole Get it

Made from recycled 7075 aluminum, Mountain Flow Ecowax’S CORKPro Pole reduces the carbon emissions generated by manufacturing virgin aluminum poles by 95 percent. In addition to recycled aluminum, the poles have recycled plastic baskets; upcycled wine cork grips; and integrated, padded straps for comfort. Mountainflow says the 16mm poles are twice as strong as other poles because they’re made from higher-grade aluminum. The company also plans to launch a ski pole repair and recycling program soon.

[$120; mountainflow.com]

