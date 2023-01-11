4. Burton Family Tree Hometown Hero Snowboard Get it

If you love boarding in tight trees, this crud-busting daily driver turns on a dime, floats when it’s deep, and has the directional camper and flex to keep every run energetic whatever the conditions. Burton will take back your 2013 or newer snowboard at one of its flagship stores in exchange for a $75 credit toward new Burton or Analog gear. Burton is also working toward being climate positive by 2025 by investing in nature-based offset projects that sequester more carbon than the company creates. These include working with partners for climate-positive policy, limiting its own carbon footprint, and promoting renewable energy through improvements to operations and changes to product design and manufacturing.

[$660; burton.com]

