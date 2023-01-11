5. Ortovox Diract Voice Avy Beacon Get it

For Winter 2022/23, Ortovox’s entire winter collection, including its Diract Voice avy beacon, is climate neutral. And by the end of 2023, all Ortovox gear will be climate neutral. The beacon reduces stress and minimizes mistakes when searching for an avalanche victim by talking you through search and rescue steps while also providing visual direction and distance readouts on the beacon’s screen. Climate neutrality is one initiative in Ortovox’s impressive sustainability strategy, called ProtACT 2024.

[$450; ortovox.com]

