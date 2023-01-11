6. Bollé Eco Atmos Helmet Get it

Every component of Bollé’s Eco Atmos helmet is made from recycled materials—from the lycra and mesh lining to the strap to the polycarbonate shell. (Even the eco-friendly packaging.) The in-mold construction makes the helmet light and comfortable, featuring EPS foam blended with cork (not plastics) to reduce impact. Eight vents keep optimal air flow, so even when you’re hammering out the runs, your goggles stay clear and you don’t get clammy. Available in three colors and sizes.

[$145; bolle.com]

