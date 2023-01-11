7. Zeal Hangfire Googles Get it

Zeal’s Hangfire is one of the most technically advanced goggles sold, with spherical lenses that mirror your eye shape and minimize distortion, and a pantoscopic Observation Deck lens angle—which lets you see 20 percent more without distortion. The goggles come in polarized and photochromic lens options, both with 100 percent UV protection, a permanent anti-scratch hard coat, and an antifog treatment that won’t wear off. The sleek, rimless RX-insert-compatible goggles deliver best-in-class snow vision, and they tread lightly. The Hangfire’s strap is made from a corn-based yarn that uses fermentation (not chemicals) for bonding, which takes 40 percent less energy than standard straps to make. All Zeal goggles ship in FSC-Certified paper boxes in a recyclable egg-carton-like mold made from agricultural waste. Zeal’s goggle factory runs on solar and recycles water and scraps. For every goggle or sunglass sold, Zeal plants a tree in partnership with the National Forest Foundation.

[From $129; zealoptics.com]

