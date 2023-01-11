8. Smartwool Thermal Merino Crew Base Layers with Plant-Based Dye Get it

Merino wool is a naturally sourced material. But Smartwool doesn’t rest on its laurels when it comes to sourcing the most sustainable merino possible and dyeing it with the lowest impact methods and pigments. The super cozy, moisture-wicking Thermal Merino Crew top and bottom use plant-based dyes that give each base layer a unique, tie-dye-like pattern. ZQ Merino certifies the sheep that provide Smartwool’s raw materials are treated humanely, the shepherds are treated fairly, and the farms raising Smartwool’s merino minimize their impact on the environment. Scraps from Smartwool’s Merino 250 base layers provide the insulation for Smartloft jackets, vests, and pants.

[Bottom $90, Top $110; smartwool.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!