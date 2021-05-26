Getting from point A to B is a lot more of a thrill (and oftentimes practical) when you know you can cruise there on an electric scooter. E-scooters are all the rage right now, and they’ve come a long way since Go-Ped’s launch of the “Sport” in 1985. Below, the best of the bunch from budget-friendly to luxe. Grab your helmet and sunglasses, and hit the road.

1. Yadea KS5 Pro

A long-lasting lithium battery automatically recycles kinetic energy into electricity for a greener riding experience, but that’s not all this scooter has to offer. It boasts an LED headlight and taillight; front shock absorbers to cut down on bumpiness; a bright LED display that indicates speed, headlight status, power mode, and battery life; and a triple braking system featuring a front drum brake, rear disc brake, and electric brake. Not to mention it has a 37-mile range and max speed of nearly 22 mph. This foldable e-scooter will leave you wondering why you waited so long to cave and buy one.

[$759; amazon.com]

2. Huffy Bicycles Huffy 36V Electric Folding Kick Scooter

Zoom through town at speeds of up to 15 mph with a supremely quiet motor. As you make your commute or errands run, you’ll love the security of puncture-proof tires, so you don’t need to fret about what kind of terrain you encounter. And as the name implies, yes, it folds to make transport more convenient.

[From $381; amazon.com]

3. Bird Air

Available in black and silver, this foldable scooter has a 16-mile range with a 16-mph top speed. We’re big fans of the LED display (with speedometer) and the responsible brake system, though the aesthetics don’t hurt either. Puncture-proof tires and rear-wheel drive make this an all-around superb choice for newcomers and seasoned scooterers alike.

[$599; bird.co]

4. Voro Motors EMove Roadrunner

If you’re looking for a scooter-bike mashup, this seated scooter is our top pick. Twin hydraulic shocks on the front make it easy to navigate various terrains, and a memory foam seat keeps you comfortable on bumps. The range is an impressive 50 miles per swappable battery (so 100 miles on a single battery switch, which takes about 10 seconds), and you can expect to hit top speeds of 35 mph.

[$1,499; voromotors.com]

5. Segway Ninebot Max Electric Kick Scooter

There’s good reason this make has the “Amazon’s Choice” seal of approval, and an average rating of 4.6 stars. It’s convenient (it can be folded in a few seconds flat if you need to lug it on public transit or throw it in your car), is built with an anti-lock braking system to keep you safe on the road, and offers other neat features like an LED display, cruise control, and a built-in charger. Specs-wise, it travels at speeds of up to 18.6 mph and has a range of up to 40.4 miles.

[$800; amazon.com]

6. Yadea KS5

A step below the KS5 Pro, the KS5 has a long-lasting lithium battery, can be folded for portability, includes both an LED headlight and taillight, and has a stellar LED display along with front shock absorbers. This model features a 350W rear wheel motor and travels at speeds reaching nearly 19 mph with a 25-mile range, which is pretty damn good for the price tag.

[$639; amazon.com]

7. Hiboy Titan Electric Scooter

Adventurous fellas, rejoice. This beast of an e-scooter offers wider 10-inch off-road tires to keep you steady on roads that aren’t exactly happy trails. With an 800W brushless motor, this powerful machine can handle up to 20 percent inclines and get you where you need to be in record time thanks to its 25 mph speed capacity. We also dig that the anti-slip deck is wider than normal for enhanced comfort and support for larger feet. Other perks: LED display, a foldable design, a long-range battery that provides up to 28 miles of travel, and the option to install a seat.

[$900; amazon.com]

8. Kickbike eCruise—the Electric Powered Scooter

Another hybrid, Kickbike embraces the slogan “feel like a kid, train like a pro.” The eCruise delivers a heck of a low-impact workout, but you also have the option to let the motors take over come hills or heat fatigue. The roomy foot plate allows you to park both feet side by side, and front and rear hand brakes (with ergonomic gel grips) make this easy and comfortable to ride. Reach peak speeds of 18 mph and get up to 35 miles range per charge. Pretty impressive for a vehicle that weighs about half that of a comparable e-bike.

[$1,399; kickbikeus.com]

9. GreenBike Blade 10 Electric Scooters

This folding e-scooter is quite the ride with max speeds of up to 40 mph and a range of up to 65 miles. Suited for both city life and off-road conditions, standout details include hydraulic brakes, a color LCD display, and front, rear, and side lights. With almost a motorcycle-esque look, it appears pretty badass to boot.

[from $1,549; dtscooters.com]

10. Jetson Globe Folding Electric Scooter

Easy to fold and featuring a 500-watt engine with a top speed of 15.5 mph and a distance of 15.5 miles per charge, users will appreciate the sleek design and functional red backlights, as well as the clear display on the handlebar so you always know how quickly you’re cruising.

[$800; ridejetson.com]

