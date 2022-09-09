If you’re exploring a new city or hiking to your campsite, nothing feels better after a long day of walking than slipping your feet into pillow-like sandals. With the best EVA sandals, you score not just that magical comfort but without the cost of added weight to your carry-on or backpack.

EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) is already in most of your running shoes—within the mid-sole—because it’s so supportive. It acts a lot like rubber, except EVA offers superior cushion for that spring-loaded feel. It’s also UV-resistant, doesn’t absorb water, maintains its softness and flexibility despite cold temperatures, and is incredibly lightweight. In a sandal, the result is soft slides that hug your feet after a long day. Oh, and it’s usually pretty cheap, making the best EVA sandals not only comfortable but highly affordable.

So, whether you’re looking for the comfiest sandal to wear after a grueling workout or the lightest-weight option to strap to your backpack for a weekend adventure without added weight—we’ve got you. Below are the 11 best EVA sandals you can buy right now. They’re like walking on air.

1. Birkenstock Arizona Essentials EVA

These are the EVA foam shoes that started it all (well, started our love for the category, at least). Birkenstock Arizona Essentials took everything you love about Birks—double straps with adjustable buckles; a comfortable, anatomically shaped footbed; and the ability to easily slide them right on—and made them lightweight and waterproof by switching over to all-EVA foam.

