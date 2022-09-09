10. Merrell Hydro Mocs with BLOOMGet it
If you’re looking for a sandal that’ll protect your feet a little more, Merrell’s Hydro Mocs with BLOOM are designed to be incredibly lightweight via injected EVA; but they also have a heel strap, toe cover, and plenty of strategically placed holes to allow water to bail out as you step through a river or the ocean. And the BLOOM versions are made with 10 percent algae biomass, transforming 93 liters of the water used to make each pair into clean H2O that’s then restored back to the environment.
[$55; merrell.com]
