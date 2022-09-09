3. Teva Men’s Hurricane Xlt2 SandalsGet it
If you’re looking for an EVA foam sandal to keep up on your adventures, look no further: Teva keeps its signature-style sandal lightweight and comfortable by using an EVA midsole and a rugged outsole for great traction. For the straps, Teva relies on quick-dry webbing made from recycled plastic polyester, which can withstand a beating from afternoons in the mountains and won’t rub or cause blisters when wet.
[$75; teva.com]
