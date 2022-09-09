Gear

11 EVA Slides and Sandals You’ll Wear Absolutely Everywhere

The Teva Hurricane sandals are ready for a comfortable adventure.
3. Teva Men’s Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals

If you’re looking for an EVA foam sandal to keep up on your adventures, look no further: Teva keeps its signature-style sandal lightweight and comfortable by using an EVA midsole and a rugged outsole for great traction. For the straps, Teva relies on quick-dry webbing made from recycled plastic polyester, which can withstand a beating from afternoons in the mountains and won’t rub or cause blisters when wet.

[$75; teva.com]

