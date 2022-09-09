4. Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 2Get it
Dogs are barking? These are one of our favorite sandals to comfort fatigued feet. Ora Recovery Slides literally feel like pillows under your feet. They’re made entirely of EVA foam and have Hoka’s signature oversized, cushioned midsole and signature meta-rocker to mimic your natural foot roll to take the effort out of every step. Plus, we love that they have built-in arch support and one large (ventilated) top-of-foot strap to give your tendons a break from working.
[$55; zappos.com]
