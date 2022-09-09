9. Chacos Chillos SlideGet it
These sport slides use a blown-EVA construction to make them ultra lightweight, as well as Chaco’s signature contoured arch support to keep your feet feeling energized when walking around or after a long day. The outsole is made with high-abrasion EVA and strong traction so you won’t slip as you step. Lastly, an adjustable polyester jacquard webbing covers the top of your foot in a z-pattern to help with stability.
[$50; chacos.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top