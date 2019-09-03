9 External Hard Drives for Every Purpose

Best for Desktop Computers GET IT!

Seagate Expansion Desktop 10TB

Ideal for the home or the office, you get enormous desktop storage for photos, movies, music, and more. Backing up and transferring content is simple—just drag and drop. To get set up, connect the USB to a Windows computer for automatic recognition—no software required. For Macs, simply reformat the HD; it’s easy.

PROS:

More data storage than you’ll probably ever need.

CONS:

It’s big; once you set it up, you won’t want to move it.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 10TB ($220; was $250)