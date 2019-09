Best for Everyday Use GET IT!

Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB

A sleek profile with a smudge-free matte finish, the Canvio Basics lets you bring your collection of data, video, and any other files with you anywhere. It features a one TB of storage capacity, for easy setup and quick accessibility to your stored content.

PROS: Great tactile finish.

CONS: Rather plain but effective.

Get It: Save 7% on the Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB ($46; was $49) at Amazon