9 External Hard Drives for Every Purpose

Best for Outdoor & Adventure GET IT!

ADATA HD710 Pro 4TB

This rugged portable hard drive is waterproof, dustproof, and exceeds military-grade shockproof for extreme mobile data protection (rated to IP68). It also has ultra-fast transfer speeds of up to five gigabites per second.

Available with capacities from one to five TB and in black, yellow, red, and blue, the HD710 Pro is backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

PROS:

Rugged; water- and shock-resistant.

CONS:

Bulky, but powerful.

Get It: Pick up the ADATA HD710 Pro 4TB ($122) at Amazon