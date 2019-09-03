9 External Hard Drives for Every Purpose

Best Overall GET IT!

Samsung T5 Portable SSD 1TB

One of Amazon’s best-selling external hard drives, the Samsung T5 has more than 2,000 reviews—and a 4.6-star rating. More than 85 percent of reviewers say it’s perfect.

It’s shock-resistant and has ultra-high transfer speeds. Available in gold, red, blue, or black, it’s compact, versatile, and smaller than a business card. And right now it’s a great deal.

PROS:

Fast, reliable.

CONS:

Pricy, but the security is worth it.

Get It: Save 34% on the Samsung T5 Portable SSD 1TB (starting at $165; was $250) at Amazon