9 External Hard Drives for Every Purpose

Best Slim Portable GET IT!

Maxone Ultra Slim 500GB

We all lug too much weight around these days. If you’re loking for a slim, sleek external hard drive that you can carry around with you, the Maxone is your best bet. It’s available in various capacities, from 160 gigabites to 2 terrabytes, but for light weight and portability—and an awesome gold finish—this 500GB version should do the trick.

PROS:

About the size of a business card; classy gold finish.

CONS:

The fancy design is reflected in the price.

Get It: Pick up the Maxone Ultra Slim 500GB ($36 with coupon) at Amazon