The Best Fall Running Gear to Transition Into Colder Weather

10. Ciele GOCap With Polartec

It’s a little too early for beanie season, but you can keep your whole body warmer if you cover your head. This cap uses two kinds of fabric to protect you from the elements: Polartec Power Wool, a breathable, odor-resistant knit blend, and Polartec Power Grid, a minimal fabric that increases thermoregulation and wicking capabilities. An elastic closure makes it possible for you to layer this hat over a beanie once those really cold days arrive, and reflective labeling adds extra visibility in low-light conditions.

[$50; cieleathletics.com]

