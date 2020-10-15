The Best Fall Running Gear to Transition Into Colder Weather

2. Janji Rainrunner Pack Jacket Get It

Fall running can be tricky because it’s not always so cold that you need heavy layers, but the wind chill and questionable weather conditions warrant something more than a base layer. This weatherproof jacket is made from a stretchy ripstop fabric that blocks wind and water, and features a snug scuba hood with a micro-visor and dropped back hem to protect you from rain splatter. Strategic 360-degree venting around the core, though, allows for airflow that’ll keep you from turning into a sweaty, clammy mess. If conditions improve mid-run, just shed the jacket and stash it in its self-stowing pocket with a built-in carry strap.

[$196, janji.com]

