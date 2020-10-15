The Best Fall Running Gear to Transition Into Colder Weather

3. Saucony Switchback 2Get It
Stay sure-footed on trails littered with wet leaves or dusted in snow. Saucony’s Switchback 2—which features the BOA Fit System integrated into a sock-like, mono-panel upper that wraps around the foot—layers flexible PWRRUN+ midsole cushioning atop a contoured footbed that conforms to your anatomy for a stable ride. These are meant to handle the worst in terms of conditions: a rock plate underfoot protects you from trail debris, a mudguard on the upper offers protection and durability, and directional lugs made of tacky rubber on the outsole help you stay upright no matter what terrain you’re navigating.
[$140; saucony.com]
