The Best Fall Running Gear to Transition Into Colder Weather

4. ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 22 Lite-Show

The Gel-Cumulus is a perennial favorite among distance runners, thanks to its cushioning and durability. And the latest iteration is more flexible than ever, with its new foam midsole and gel in the heel for better impact absorption. But it’s the colorway that makes it most seasonally appropriate. As fiery as those neon oranges and yellows are in full daylight, it’s the reflective materials and accents (like the ASICS logo) throughout the design that guarantee you won’t go unseen during early morning or late evening runs.

[$120; asics.com]

