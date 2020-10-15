The Best Fall Running Gear to Transition Into Colder Weather

5. Craft Sports Fuseknit Comfort Blocked Baselayer Get It

Created for cool to cold conditions, this sport long sleeve uses lightweight, warming yarn—with more air circulation woven into certain areas (i.e. your pits)—to help your body regulate its temperature, whether you’re starting out cold or breaking a sweat. (When you do break a sweat, it’s moisture-wicking and quick-drying: a win-win.) The seamless design and relaxed fit also make it easy to layer under a vest, shell, or heavier jacket depending on the changing weather this season.

[$69.99; craftsports.us]

