The Best Fall Running Gear to Transition Into Colder Weather

6. Smartwool Merino Sport Ultralight Vest

Layers are a runner’s best friend in the fall, and a vest goes a long way in keeping your core warm while your arms and legs do the hard work. This one uses gender-specific body-mapped panels of lightweight, naturally breathable merino wool to help you trap heat when you need it and dump it when you don’t. And the outer shell is coated with a durable water repellent to provide wind and weather protection. When you don’t need it anymore, the whole thing packs neatly into the chest pocket.

[$100; smartwool.com]

