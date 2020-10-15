The Best Fall Running Gear to Transition Into Colder Weather

7. Petzl IKO CORE Headlamp Get It

Headlamps can be bulky and bouncy, but they’re a necessity when you’re running in the dark—not just so you can see where you’re going, but so cars, bikers, and anything else can see you coming. Petzl’s innovative new ergonomic suspension system balances the weight of the lamp (which rotates 180 degrees to provide more coverage) with a rechargeable battery pack at the rear of your head. And unlike with a clingy elastic band, the semi-rigid frame needs fewer points of contact—a minor factor, but one that prevents your head from getting all kinds of sweaty once you warm up.

[$89.95; rei.com]

