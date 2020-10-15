The Best Fall Running Gear to Transition Into Colder Weather

8. Brooks Carbonite Tight Get It

No runner in their right mind would run after dark in all black. These tights combine eye-catching pops of neon yellow with subtle strips of 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black Stretch Reflective material, which bounces external light, like headlights, back toward the original source to increase your visibility. You’ll find those reflective strips at critical motion zones—like your elbows, wrists, and ankles—to better help drivers recognize you. On the technical front, these full-length tights are highly breathable, with a drawcord at the waist and a secure zipper pocket at the back.

[$130; brooksrunning.com]

