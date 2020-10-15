The Best Fall Running Gear to Transition Into Colder Weather

9. Gore Wear Partial Gore Windstopper Tights Get It

Your legs are likely to be the warmest part of your body while running. Because of all the oxygen those muscles demand, that’s where majority of your blood flow goes. But nothing will numb your legs faster than fall’s gusty weather. These running tights use a super-thin, protective membrane laminated to the fabric to make it totally windproof without sacrificing breathability or adding extra bulk. Bonus: They’re not so tight you can’t stow essentials (like your keys and a credit card) in the back zip pocket.

[$120, gorewear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!