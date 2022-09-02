Best Family Camping Tents for Your Next Trip

1. REI Wonderland X Tent Get it

The four-person capacity of the Wonderland belies the size of this tunnel-shaped tent. It’s actually huge and adaptable. The exterior pitch design is such that the poles lift up the fly and the tent body hangs separately from hooks. This allows for customization of the layout. Hang the tent in the center for a standard, two-vestibule layout. Move it to the back to create one giant vestibule that’s big enough for four adults to sit under. Or, ditch the tent altogether so the frame becomes a gazebo big enough to cover a picnic table and high enough to back an SUV into. It’s fairly easy to set up, particularly for the size of the shelter. But it is pricy. Though the quality materials and solid design mean you get your money’s worth.

[$1,249; rei.com]

