Best Family Camping Tents for Your Next Trip

2. Magellan Outdoors Mission 8-Person Tunnel TentGet it
There’s room for eight people to lie down in the Mission’s 122 square feet of space. It’s broken into three rooms, two for sleeping and a screened porch that’ll be a life saver when it’s buggy. There’s room for four to sit in chairs, eat a meal, and watch the stars. At under $150, this tent offers good value with a polyethylene floor, polyester fly, four windows, and vents to help with airflow. The design and poles aren’t as durable or weatherproof as some of the other models included here, but as a casual camping tent, it’s a solid choice for a big family.
[$140; academy.com]
