Best Family Camping Tents for Your Next Trip

3. UST House Party 6-Person Tent Get it

Like its name suggests, this tent is all about fun. The colors are bright and cheerful. The layout is open and airy. It’s speedy to set up. Plus, an expandable stuff sack even makes it easy to pack up. The simple design uses four aluminum color-coded poles and a single-wall construction (the tent and fly are fused together) to quickly lift the tent more than six-feet tall. The doors at both ends unzip right to the ground, creating a covered tunnel. It’s great for hanging out in the shade, but tends to trap heat in full sun and lacks enclosed vestibules. For short car camping trips, these are minor complaints that often go unnoticed.

[$300; ustgear.com]

