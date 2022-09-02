Best Family Camping Tents for Your Next Trip

4. Eddie Bauer Olympic Dome 10 Multi-Room Tent Get it

This backcountry mansion can sleep up to 10 people in its 180 square feet. Removable wall panels turn the T-shaped interior into three individual rooms, ideal for maintaining family harmony. Let the young kids turn one into their playroom, leaving one for older kids and another for parents. There’s a weatherproof cord port for supplying electricity and several pockets and organizing panels that’ll come in handy if it rains all day, something the Olympic is up for. Eddie Bauer uses the same material for the fly as it does on its expedition outerwear, plus there’s a waterproof polyurethane coating. Combined with the tent’s steep walls, water sheds right off.

[$279; eddiebauer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!