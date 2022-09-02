Best Family Camping Tents for Your Next Trip

5. Stoic Madrone 4 TentGet it
The Madrone might be affordable, but it has all the features we look for in a quality tent: anodized aluminum poles, a durable fly with a polyurethane coating that reaches the ground, two decent-sized vestibules, two big doors, and an easy-to-set-up design. There’s even a gear loft and guylines for staking it out, extras that are rarely included at this price. It’s not particularly roomy. The walls slope in steeply, cramping elbow room, and the low ceiling will hinder getting dressed standing up. But at less than nine pounds, it’s light enough to carry into the backcountry. It’s a great first tent.
[$140; backcountry.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top