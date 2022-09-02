Best Family Camping Tents for Your Next Trip

6. Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 4Get it
The Wyoming Trail’s unique design creates one of the roomiest covered patios available. It’s actually two, two-person tents connected by a covered area. This middle ground vestibule is a good place to store bikes or coolers at night—or when you’re away from camp. The doors on either end of this giant vestibule prop up like awnings turning the whole thing into a huge patio. It’s a great rig for two couples camping together or parents and kids. Each pair gets a private space with a separate door opening to the outside, while still leaving a communal area for hanging out together.
[$900; bigagnes.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top